Azealia Banks Dropping Fantasea II: The Second Wave This March

Whatever opinion one may have about Azealia Banks and her many clashes in social media, she also made her mark as one of the best young rappers of her generation. The Harlem artist is prepping the final touches on a new album Fantasea II, a proper follow up to the 2012 mixtape of the same name.

Banks posted an image via Instagram announcing the new album, which is apparently named Fantasea II: The Second Wave. The caption read, “Okay guys !! so Fantasea Two the second wave is going to be released via @entertainmentone In March 2018.”

The first Fantasea found Banks deftly rhyming over high-energy tracks, something of a trademark for her. As she shared in an XXL interview in 2017, Fantasea II was slated to be a mixtape as well but will be billed as an album. Banks’ last project, 2016’s Slay-Z, was a bid to re-establish herself in the game and in that same XXL interview, she spoke about re-releasing the project with new tracks.

Banks also asked her fans to donate funds to help her develop a video for the upcoming project, with a projected date of Feb. 14 for its proper release.

