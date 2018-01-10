Faux Black Rachel Dolezal Selling H&M Protest Hoodie, Worse Than Imaginable

Rachel Dolezal is still trolling Black people. The white lady—new name, Nkechi Amare Diallo—who identifies as Black created a hoodie to protest H&M’s racist ad, and it comes gift wrapped in struggle and audacity.

Instead of “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” like H&M’s now infamous hoodie from its headass ad, Dolezal created a green hoodie with the words “Coolest Prince In The Hood” across the chest.

Of course, this was problematic considering not all little Black boys like the one in the original ad live in the “hood.” She deleted that one, but this is the Internets.

The new version of her struggle design reads “Coolest Prince in The World.” Want to guess where all the proceeds from the sales are going? Spoiler: her bank account.

Why is Rachel Dolezal still in the paint? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Getty