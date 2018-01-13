Future & Young Thug “Mink Flow,” Nav ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Wanted You” & More | Daily Visuals 1.12.17

For the second straight day Future and Young Thug have blessed fans with yet another visual off their Super Slimey mixtape.

This time around the ATLien duo go from the trap house to a manor for the clip to “Mink Flow” where the two hole up in a spooky mansion draped in minks while turning up next to big snakes and exotic looking women.

Nav and Lil Uzi Vert meanwhile go the cartoon route for their visuals to “Wanted You” where their animated selves get down in a studio and meat locker. They couldn’t shoot this kind of concept this in real life?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Victor Oladipo, Chanel West Coast, and more.

FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “MINK FLOW”

NAV FT. LIL UZI VERT – “WANTED YOU”

VICTOR OLADIPO – “ONE DAY”

CHANEL WEST COAST – “NOBODY”

EVIDENCE – “10,000 HOURS”

PAPER PAULK – “GOING FAR”

REXX LIFE RAJ – “NOT MY FRIEND”

TOWKIO FT. TEDDY JACKSON – “SYMPHONY”