Barack Obama Pays Homage To Martin Luther King, Jr.

It’s another Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and along with the day off from work, for some, we’re getting the usual pullquotes and nods to the iconic Civil Rights revolutionary. While sometimes the praise rings hollow—see Donald Trump’s recent signing with a litany of step’n fetch its—President Barack Obama‘s homage to MLK rang sincere.

“Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice,” tweeted the last legitimate President of the United States.

Bet he didn’t have to Google Dr. King to create that message.

As for Donald Trump, besides a couple of tweets out his ass about DACA this morning, he RT’d the White House’s cheesy weekly address. .

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind." pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

—

