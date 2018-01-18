French Montana “Famous,” Justin Timberlake ft. Pharrell “Supplies” & More | Daily Visuals 1.18.17

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen French Montana shoot a video in the BX but we can’t hate on the man for traveling the globe.

In his latest video for “Famous” the Coke Boy visits his homeland of Morocco where he politics with the locals while strolling through the villages. We wonder if anyone in this video was related to him.

Back in the US Justin Timberlake links up with Pharrell to drop a clip for “Supplies” in which JT tries to make some kind of political statement… we think. The video is kinda out there and all over the place.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joell Ortiz and Fred The Godson, and Ty Dolla $ign featuring YG, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “FAMOUS”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE FT. PHARRELL – “SUPPLIES”

JOELL ORTIZ & FRED THE GODSON – “TALK DAT”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. YG – “EX”

TECH N9NE – “DON’T NOBODY WANT NONE”

GASHI – “USED TO BE”

JORJA SMITH FT. STORMZY – “LET ME DOWN”

VON PEA & THE OTHER GUYS FT. DONWILL – “OH YEAH”