Fredo Santana Dead At 27, Fans & Hip-Hop Stars React

Hearts are heavy in the Chicago Hip-Hop community as reports flooded in that rapper Fredo Santana has died. The artist born Derrick Coleman suffered health issues last fall, leading many to speculate that the cause of his death was related.

Santana made his mark in the game as part of Chicago’s Drill music scene alongside his cousin, Chief Keef. Although Santana dropped just one studio project in 2013’s Trappin Ain’t Dead, he stayed busy on the mixtape front and dropped two projects last year while hard at work on another project, Walking Legend 2.

Walking Legend 2 is my favorite project an I only got 7 songs done so far 🔥🔥…… can't wait to it's finished an complete — FREDO SANTANA SSR (@FREDOSANTANA300) January 16, 2018

Hip-Hop artists and fans alike have posted their condolences for Santana via social media, which can be viewed below. Santana leaves behind 8-month-old son Legend. He was 27.

Rest powerfully at peace, Fredo Santana.

This one fucked my head up i can’t even lie 😢 rest up young king @FREDOSANTANA300 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) January 20, 2018

Fredo , God Bless ya life. God be with you. Infinite prayers for you and your family . Rest well young brother 💯🙏🏿 — Wale (@Wale) January 20, 2018

Let one off in the air for fredo santana !! For life they cudnt stop that man SSR for life CHICAGO for life Chief Keef chop durk Reese Gino sd the whole Chicago what it do joe we living it up joe Chicago joe for life too fredo – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 20, 2018

