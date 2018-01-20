Fredo Santana Dead At 27, Fans & Hip-Hop Stars React

Hearts are heavy in the Chicago Hip-Hop community as reports flooded in that rapper Fredo Santana has died. The artist born Derrick Coleman suffered health issues last fall, leading many to speculate that the cause of his death was related.
Santana made his mark in the game as part of Chicago’s Drill music scene alongside his cousin, Chief Keef. Although Santana dropped just one studio project in 2013’s Trappin Ain’t Dead, he stayed busy on the mixtape front and dropped two projects last year while hard at work on another project, Walking Legend 2.
Hip-Hop artists and fans alike have posted their condolences for Santana via social media, which can be viewed below. Santana leaves behind 8-month-old son Legend. He was 27.
Rest powerfully at peace, Fredo Santana.
