Fredo Santana Died From Fatal Seizure

Hip-Hop is mourning the loss of Fredo Santana at the way too young age of 27. The cause of the Chicago rapper’s death is being attributed to a seizure he suffered at home.

According to TMZ, Fredo’s girlfriend found Fredo dead on the floor of his Los Angeles home around 11:30 am on Friday (Jan. 19) night. Fredo had been battling kidney and liver issues recently, which he himself pinned on his heavy drinking of lean.

Born Derrick Coleman, Fredo Santana is Chief Keef’s cousin. He is survived by an 8-month old son.

The medical examiner has not yet provided an official cause of death.

Rest in power Fredo Santana.

Stop saying Fredo was my friend, That’s my cousin, Big difference — Glory Boy (@ChiefKeef) January 20, 2018