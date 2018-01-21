Nike Unveils The PG2, Paul George’s 2nd Signature Shoe [Photos]

Paul George just caught a mean re-up. Nike has officially unveiled the NBA star’s second signature sneaker, the PG2.

George is also a gamer (as in video games), and the first colorway is a homage to the Sony Playstation.

“We worked directly with the PlayStation team on every aspect of this shoe. One thing that they provided, which was really cool, was the starry graphic from the dynamic theme that will be available for your PlayStation 4 with a code from the shoe. It’s a beautiful graphic, so we made it the sock liner,” said the shoe’s designer Tony Hardman in a press statement.

Like the PG1, the PG2 maintains a low profile but the one-piece bootie construction has been tossed. A lockdown fit is still achieved via “dynamic wings” at the forefoot. Underneath there is a bigger Zoom Air unit that the foot rests on for more cushioning and responsiveness.

The limited edition PG2 in the PlayStation colorway will be available February 10. We suggest you don’t snooze.

Check out detailed photos below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Nike Basketball

