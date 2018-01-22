Home > News

Struggle Rapper Yung Berg Wanted In Miami

Yung Berg already taking L's in 2018.

Yung Berg is a wanted man. The struggle rapper failed to show up for a court date in Miami, so a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to TMZ, Berg was AWOL from a court date for a weed bust. You may remember that cops found the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star with two blunts in his hotel room. When they ran his file, they found a nine-year-old warrant.

Berg was due in court Jan. 11, but was nowhere to be found.

This guy…

