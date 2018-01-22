Joey Badass Announces A Project With XXXTentacion

2018 seems like it might be another big year for Joey Badass. The Brooklyn native just announced he is working with XXXTentacion on a new project.

On Saturday, January 20 the two took to Instagram to make the surprise announcement. XXXTentacion posted a message saying “xxxtentacion x joey badass Collaboration Tape.”

Badass backed up the statement saying “LETSGOOOOO @xxxtentacion.” via a repost on his own social media account.

Many view the Pro Era Records artist as a Rap purist and considering XXX has been wrapped up in countless controversy, including shaving his eyebrows, the idea of the mixtape has already been met with a mixed reception.

The unusual pairing caused Joey’s fans to question the validity of the collaboration but according to HipHopDX the collaboration is the real deal. The “My Yout” rapper’s publicist emailed the website simply saying “Confirmed.”

Both rappers have yet to comment further on the unnamed effort so stay tuned.

Photo: WENN.com