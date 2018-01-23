Jason Kidd Fired By The Milwaukee Bucks

Yesterday (January 22), the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks caught the sports world off guard when they formerly announced that they had given their head coach of the past three and a half years, Jason Kidd, his walking papers.

The 44-year-old future Hall of Famer had been the NBA team’s head coach since 2014 but after posting an impressive 41-41 record in his first year at the helm, the team’s had struggled with mediocrity in the following years constantly flirting with .500 season records.

After getting the 2017-18 season off to a shaky 23-22 record (good for 8th seed in the playoff picture), management at the Bucks had seen enough of the same and decided to make a change.

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

Though the Bucks boasts one of the NBA’s brightest superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team has mostly underachieved for the past few seasons even after acquiring some respectable talent in players like Greg Monroe, Matthew dellavedova, and Michael Carter-Williams (we said respectable, we didn’t say elite). It also didn’t help Kidd’s cause that their 2014 top two draft pick Jabari Parker has seen extremely limited action since becoming a Buck due to yearly injuries.

At the end of the day we’ll never know how things would’ve turned out had Kidd had the luxury of playing Parker and Antetokounmpo in the same lineup, but if a team with some respectable pieces and a transcendent player like Antetokounmpo can’t be better than mediocre in a conference as weak as the east, then something had to give.

—

Photo: WENN.com