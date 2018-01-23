WATCH: Fredo Santana ft. Young Scooter “I Need More” [VIDEO]

This past weekend the Hip-Hop world got the somber news that Chicago rapper Fredo Santana had passed away.

Gone at 27-years-young, Fredo made a name for himself on the Drill music scene which his cousin Chief Keef kicked off in the earlier part of this decade. Survived by his 8-month old son, he had been battling health problems for quite some time which some attribute to his love of lean and other drug use he’s admitted to over the years.

Gone but certainly not forgotten, Fredo Santana’s presence will be felt for quite some time and with the release of his visual to the Young Scooter assisted “I Need More” will only help further that notion.

Check out the black-and-white video to “I Need More” below and let us know your thoughts on the life of Fredo Santana.