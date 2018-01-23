DJ Akademiks Previews Struggle Trap Bars, Takes Shot At Vic Mensa [LISTEN]

For those who have been keeping up with Everyday Struggle, Monday’s episode led off with Star inquiring about DJ Akademiks’ upcoming rap album. A snippet of the song was teased by Ak over the weekend, and it appears the host took a slight shot at Vic Mensa.

For background, Mensa and Ak shared words on a past episode of Everyday Struggle with the Chicago rapper taking umbrage at the host’s War In Chiraq YouTube series. The tense moment was somewhat swept under the proverbial rug, but Akademiks may have reignited the beef after dropping line mentioning Mensa on the song “Trap American.”

“A million views, we up next/Vic Mensa upset/Always chillin’ on set/Thots breakin’ they necks,” Ak raps in the snippet he reportedly shared via social media over the weekend. Fans will remember that Mensa threated to slap Ak in the face over what he felt was the exploitation of Chicago gang violence.

Not the toughest bars in the world, but definitely fits the format of what’s out these days. Take a listen below.

Photo: WENN.com