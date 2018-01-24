Mo’Nique Drops By Sway In The Morning, Doubles Down on Netflix Critique

Mo’Nique caused a stir in the news after coming forth stating that Netflix offered her low numbers for an upcoming comedy special. While she had both supporters and detractors, including fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, the veteran actress and funny woman isn’t letting up on her critique of Netflix in a sitdown with Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning.

Mo’Nique launched into the whole origin of Netflix coming to her to offer what she felt was a paltry sum of $500,000, this after it became public knowledge that white comedian Amy Schumer was able to negotiate a $13 million deal. In comparison, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were able to command $20 million deals respectively. She explained that her husband and manager Sidney Hicks inquired as to why Mo’Nique was offered such a low rate by Netflix VP of Comedy, Robbie Pearl. According to Mo’Nique, Netflix did promise to come back with another offer after threats of things going public but later reneged.

The candid discussion didn’t stop there as Mo’Nique aimed words at Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Lionsgate, saying they’ve essentially blacklisted her for not accepting less than what she’s worth. She also added that this is part of her setting a standard for other up and coming Black women comedians in the game. It’s a strong argument, given the facts and Mo’Nique’s long and decorated resume.

Check out Mo'Nique on Shade 45's Sway In The Morning Show in the clip below.

