Damian Lillard Reponds To Russell Westbrook Questioning His All-Star Selection

The 2018 NBA All-Star selections have had lot of overlooked NBA franchise players all in their feelings.

One of the many players with a gripe for not getting an invite is the Thunder’s Paul George and when his teammate Russell Westbrook spoke to ESPN about it he not only called it “outrageous” but also threw some shade to the Trailblazer’s Damian Lillard for his selection to the game.

After days of the Portland point guard complaining about not getting selected to the All-Star game, he was invited as a reserve on the bench. That fact did not go unnoticed by the fiery Westbrook.

“I don’t know who else made the team but got four people from one team, you’ve got guys complaining about getting snubbed until they get in, you’ve got guys just talking about it all the time… But the guys that deserve it – should be in – are not. I just don’t understand. Doesn’t make any sense.”

Lillard caught wind of Westbrook’s comments and responded to them before Wednesday night’s game against Minnesota saying “I respect Russ a lot, so it was kind of disappointing to see him say that. Because he’s played against me, he’s played against our team, he knows what I’ve accomplished. Not just this year, but over my career. So it was a little bit disappointing, but I know that I earned my spot this year. And that’s pretty much what it is: I earned my spot.”

As if that statement weren’t enough, Lillard was once again asked about Westbrook’s statement after the game. On the heels of a 31-point, 6-assists, and 4-rebound performance Lillard said “I really don’t care what he said. His word is not law. So it is what it is. The last thing I’ll say about that is the two years that I didn’t make it I said that every guy that did make it was deserving because they were. I said, I just feel like I should’ve been there, but that was my way of handling it. If that’s how he feel, then that’s how he feel. You don’t have no loyalty towards me.”

Well said, sir.

—

Photo: Getty