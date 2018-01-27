Moneybagg Yo “Nonchalant,” Gunna ft. Hoodrich Pablo Juan “Almighty” & More | Daily Visuals 1.26.17

Moneybagg Yo ain’t tryin’ to hurt nobody. He just wants to turn up.

In his visuals to “Nonchalant” the Memphis rapper throws himself a house party where he flaunts some icey wrists and the women in attendance partake in all the paraphernalia.

Back in the hood Gunna and Hoodrich Pablo Juan show that they don’t need a house to throw a soiree. Just give them a parking lot with a dope whip and the women will get to twerkin’ in his their clip to “Almighty”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hopsin featuring Joeytee, T.Y.E, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO – “NONCHALANT”

GUNNA FT. HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “ALMIGHTY”

HOPSIN FT. JOEYTEE – “PANORAMA CITY”

T.Y.E – “PLAYGROUND”

KIYA JULIET – “HOW COULD YOU PLAY ME”

NEFEW FT. SHAD DA GOD – “AMMO”