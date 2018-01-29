Black Thought Reveals He’s Working On A Solo Project With 9th Wonder

After setting the internet on fire with his now classic 10-minute freestyle, Black Thought is once again making noise with word that he’s working on an EP with Hip-Hop fan favorite producer 9th Wonder.

While addressing the crowd at the Black Thought Cinema Presents last Friday (Jan. 26), Thought revealed that he is in fact working on a solo project with 9th Wonder saying “Be on the look out for the music we about to hit y’all with.”

With Black Thought’s lyrical prowess on one hand and 9th Wonder’s knocking production on the other, this forthcoming EP could very well be the stuff that Hip-Hop legends are made of. No pressure though.

See the reveal via the Nod Factor below.

—

Photo: Getty