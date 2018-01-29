Debbie Downsize: Amber Rose Shows Off New D Cup Boobs

Amber Rose has been hinting to her fanbase that her infamous H cup breasts were heading in for a little downsizing, and she made good on the promise. The sultry media personality and social media star took to Instagram Live to show off the new results.

According to Rose herself, she formerly wore a 36H bra but couldn’t bear the weight on her back and how it affected her wardrobe choices. As it stands, the new and improved Muva showed off her downsized assets much to the chagrin perhaps of those who were fond of her busty look.

However, Rose looks absolutely pleased with her new figure, which she estimates to be a D cup, and that’s really the most important part.

Check out Amber Rose’s big reveal in the clip below courtesy of The Shade Room.

