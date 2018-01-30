WakandaForever: Fan & Critic Response To Marvel’s Black Panther Lit As Expected.

Marvel’s Monday night (Jan. 29) Hollywood premiere of Black Panther was packed with stars and fans alike, with many of attendees placed under a media embargo until today. The early returns on the action-packed superhero thriller are largely positive and lit as expected.
With #WakandaForever appearing as a top trending topic on Twitter this morning, the reaction to Black Panther has been ongoing with praise that the film did more than just promote positive images of Blackness, but also that women also wield an important role in the fictional world of Wakanda.
Critics from publications large, small, and in between were in attendance and we’ve amassed their tweets below and on the following pages. Not for nothing, we were already prepared to see the film but we can’t front like this reaction from critics and fans haven’t boosted our interest even higher.
Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.
Photo: WENN.com