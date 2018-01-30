WakandaForever: Fan & Critic Response To Marvel’s Black Panther Lit As Expected.

Marvel’s Monday night (Jan. 29) Hollywood premiere of Black Panther was packed with stars and fans alike, with many of attendees placed under a media embargo until today. The early returns on the action-packed superhero thriller are largely positive and lit as expected.

With #WakandaForever appearing as a top trending topic on Twitter this morning, the reaction to Black Panther has been ongoing with praise that the film did more than just promote positive images of Blackness, but also that women also wield an important role in the fictional world of Wakanda.

Critics from publications large, small, and in between were in attendance and we’ve amassed their tweets below and on the following pages. Not for nothing, we were already prepared to see the film but we can’t front like this reaction from critics and fans haven’t boosted our interest even higher.

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.

The social media embargo for #BlackPanther has lifted. I cried #thugtears, laughed, yelled at the screen and had a rollercoaster of a good time. See this film as soon as you can, as many times as you can. #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/aBGn8lAmZ9 — Kevin L. Clark (@KevitoClark) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Shuri, played by @letitiawright, is absolutely delightful. I love that Shuri is so at ease with her brilliance and genius. And her scenes with T'Challa are so funny! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Rch7LfSlqM — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

so what about the movie? Black Panther shows that we’ve always existed in three dimensions, that we’ve always been beautiful and complex, that we struggle, fail, inspire and aspire#BlackPantherSoLit #WakandaForever #RiseOfTheBlackPanther — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) January 30, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »