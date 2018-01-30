Quincy Jones Says He Has 22 Girlfriends, Wants Donald Glover To Portray Him

Quincy Jones is living his best life. Case in point, the renowned composer and musician claims he currently has 22 girlfriends.
Don’t worry, they all know about each other—so it’s cool.
In a new interview with GQ, Jones dished on any and everything. Keep in mind that Jones is 84 and clearly gives nann f*cks about having a filter.
Speaking to Chris Heath, the topic of marriage came up.
Jones was also adamant that he won’t date women his age. He does put the cap at the age of his youngest daughter, 27, though.
Also worth noting, Q wants Donald Glover to portray him in a 10-part TV biopic.
Sold. Read the full interview right here.
