Quincy Jones Says He Has 22 Girlfriends, Wants Donald Glover To Portray Him

Quincy Jones is living his best life. Case in point, the renowned composer and musician claims he currently has 22 girlfriends.

Don’t worry, they all know about each other—so it’s cool.

In a new interview with GQ, Jones dished on any and everything. Keep in mind that Jones is 84 and clearly gives nann f*cks about having a filter.

Speaking to Chris Heath, the topic of marriage came up.

“You married?” Yes. “I’m not.” He laughs. “I got 22 girlfriends.” You serious?

“I was married three times, man. Was told not to marry actresses or singers. I ended up with two actresses, Peggy Lipton and Nastassja Kinski (9), and a superstar model. I didn’t listen to all the advice.” He laughs again. You really have 22 girlfriends? “Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm—she’s coming in next week. Brazil—Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai—got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.” They all know about each other? “Yeah, I don’t lie. And it’s amazing—women get it, man. Don’t you ever forget they’re 13 years smarter than we are. Don’t you ever forget it.”

Jones was also adamant that he won’t date women his age. He does put the cap at the age of his youngest daughter, 27, though.

Also worth noting, Q wants Donald Glover to portray him in a 10-part TV biopic.

Sold. Read the full interview right here.

—

Photo: WENN.com