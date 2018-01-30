LisaRaye’s Home Burglarized, Thieves Stole $160K In Goods

LisaRaye McCoye‘s home got burglarized. Thieves made off with $160,000 worth of the Player’s Club actresses belongings including purses and jewelry.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the ‘Players Club’ star’s San Fernando Valley crib was broken into over the weekend. We’re told the crooks got through a side door, ransacked the pad and jacked $160k worth of jewelry and purses.

LisaRaye was out of town, and a family member checking up on the house discovered the break-in. We’re told cops are reviewing surveillance footage that could help ID suspects.

Reportedly Mariah Carey, Jason DeRulo, David Spade, Yasiel Puig and more have been burglary victims.

Sounds like a top flight security company for celebs would make a killing.

Photo: WENN.com