Colin Kaepernick Completes $1 Million Pledge Goal, Usher With The Assist

It just two weeks ago that free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was close to complete his $1 million pledge drive, which benefits a number of charities with help from some celebrity involvement. In the final donation, R&B singer Usher stood with Kap for the last of the donations to bring the campaign to completion.

“I am happy to announce I have completed my #MillionDollarPledge. For the final #10for10 joining me is my brother @usher! He is donating $10k to match my $10k for $20k for H.O.M.E from Lithonia, GA. Head to http://Kaepernick7.com for a complete list of my Million Dollar Pledge!” Kaepernick tweeted this afternoon (Jan. 31).

Other stars that been involved include Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant among others. All this took place as the NFL season rolled on without any teams employing his healthy arm and mobile legs despite a desperate need at the position across the league.

Clearly comfortable as a man of the people, perhaps Colin Kaepernick doesn’t need football to define his legacy any longer.

Salute to Kap!

