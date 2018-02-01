Start Your Engines: ‘Mario Kart’ Is Coming To Your Mobile Phone

You will soon be able to take Mario Kart on the road via your smartphone when Nintendo’s popular racing game featuring their most popular characters lands on mobile devices.

You can already play Mario Kart on the go via the Nintendo Switch but this will just add another way to play the popular game.

Nintendo has already seen some success in the mobile game arena with Fire Emblem Heroes, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Pokemon Go. The announcement of Mario Kart Tour coming to mobile gaming arena has surely got fans of the franchise extremely excited.

The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. pic.twitter.com/8GIyR7ZM4z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

The announcement comes with very little details but we can be sure the game will feature some form of microtransactions in the form of new carts, characters, skins, and courses. Super Mario Run hit the ground running when it was released boasting 200 million downloads. Nintendo later revealed that didn’t necessarily mean those incredible numbers resulted in an “acceptable profit” for the company. They didn’t give any specifics but it could be assumed that one-time payment of $9.99 to unlock the full game sat well with gamers once they downloaded the game.

Nintendo more than likely used Mario Run’s release as well as the other mobile titles they dropped as a learning experience of what and what not when it comes to bringing Mario Kart to the mobile world. That remains to be seen until the game’s launch sometime in March 2019. So they got plenty of time to get this right.

Photo: Nopasorn Kowathanakul