Neftlix and Switch?: Netflix Says Its Exploring Possibility of A Nintendo Switch App

In a move that would make total sense, Netflix is telling Switch owners to keep hope alive for their app eventually making its way onto the popular Nintendo hybrid system.

When the Nintendo Switch launched March 2017 there were no streaming services available for it initially but Nintendo was in talks with companies such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. It’s been more than 10 months since and all Switch owners have in terms of streaming is Hulu and Niconico a Japanese streaming service only available exclusively to Japan. BUT, Switch owners want the ability to Netflix and Chill via their Switch.

It didn’t look promising for Switch owners when they saw a now-deleted tweet by the @Netflixhelps account that said: “There are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch.” They were responding to a user who asked: “Is there any word on when Netflix will be launching on the Nintendo Switch? The demand is high!We are eagerly awaiting its launch!”

Nothing more frightening than a pack of gamers who want their Netflix!

While that initial response from that Netflix account didn’t give Switch owners a reason to be hopeful a Netflix spokesperson reached out to Polygon with a promising statement. While not giving an exact date the rep told Polygon:“We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time,”.

So it’s still in talks and there is a chance the app is coming and you can binge on your Switch. It’s still puzzling as to why Netflix and other streaming services were not available at launch. The Switch is the perfect console for it especially for those always on the move. BUT like they say it’s better late than never right?

Nintendo, Netflix get it done.

Photo by James Sheppard/Future Publishing via Getty Images