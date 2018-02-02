Home > News

Busta Rhymes Drops New Single “Get It” ft. Missy & Kelly Rowland [LISTEN]

Busta and Missy reunite with rapid flows with Kelly Rowland on the hook.

Written By Martin Berrios

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It seems Busta Rhymes is prepping a monster comeback for 2018. He links up with Missy and Kelly Rowland on his newest single.

“Get It” finds the two Rap legends flipping double-time flows to uptempo production. Crafted by Bangladesh of “A Milli” fame the track is driven by its’ heavy bass, building sound claps while the Destiny’s Child star holds down rhythmic “Get it, get it, flip it, tip it, dip it” hook.

Bus sets the tone for the pulsating track with speedy bars that coincide with the bounce. “Dressed, ready to impress, fresh up in my Louis suit / Step up in the club, b**tches line up ready to salute.”

Elliot compliments his effort with her own speedy delivery. “Pop to the pop, drop like a drop top/ Everybody lookin’ when I step into the spot / See the way I rock, I’m hot you not / Everybody wanna clock / man get off my jock.”

Even though the pair’s last musical collaboration was the “Touch It Remix” it is clear their chemistry is still seamless. This week proves to be pivotal for the two veterans as they will both star in the Mountain Dew / Doritos Blaze Super Bowl commercial alongside Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman.

You can listen to “Get It” below.

Photo: Getty

busta rhymes , Kelly Rowland , Missy Elliot , Super Bowl

