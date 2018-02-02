Brian Pumper Face: Fav Trump Coon Pastor Darrell Scott Comes For Maxine Waters

Pastor Darrell Scott is one of the worst types of coons you’ll ever see. The Trump endorsing shoe shuffler recently went on Fox News and had the nerve to come for Rep. Maxine Waters.

You know Scott is an official Sunken Place resident since he insists Donald Trump isn’t a racist.

Anyway, theGrio went through the trouble of documenting his buffoonery, reporting:

“This race card that the Democratic party keeps playing is getting played out,” Scott said during an appearance on Fox Business on Thursday. “It’s ’bout as worn out as a deck of cards in the penitentiary.”

The pastor, who served on Trump’s presidential transition team, had more harsh words for Waters, who in the Black community is affectionately referred to as “Auntie Maxine.”

“She talks about the president [not] behaving presidentially; she needs to act and behave congressionally,” Scott said. “You know you have what they have the drunk uncle? Well she acts like the crazy aunt that’s rambling and babbling incessantly over every little thing and her act is becoming very, very stale.”

Darrell Scott will never be invited to the cookout. He’s a proven liar, looks like Brian Pumper and is an enemy to the people, period. This is the same sellout who wouldn’t let April Ryan do her job when she asked the President if he was a racist.

We will protect Auntie Maxine Waters at all costs.

—

Photo: Getty