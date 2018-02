The Curry’s are going for a three. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are expecting their third child.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3,” revealed Ayesha, on Instagram.

For those that don’t read, she was wearing a t-shirt that read “Preggers” across the chest.

Steph and Ayesha are already the proud parents of Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.

Congratulations to the Currys.

Photo: Getty