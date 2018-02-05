Raven-Symone Back On The Cancellation Block After Jab At T.I., Diddy & More

Raven-Symone has been off the slander radar for a minute and appeared to be gaining favor in the world again with her Disney spin-off series Raven’s Home. However, the actress is catching blows on social media after she shared a photo on Instagram taking a shot at T.I., Diddy, and others who appeared in a photo during the Roc Nation Brunch event earlier this month.

The actual photo in question was posted by Speech of Arrested Development fame last Friday (Feb. 2), which featured the image of Jay-Z, T.I., Diddy, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Jim Jones, Swizz Beatz and more.

“I listen to many of these brothers art and I respect certain things about them. But it is imperative that we don’t lose sight of the simple truth – these men were CONGRATULATED by a white supremacist culture for degrading black men and women, portraying us as disposable as a cockroach within their lyrics,” Speech wrote in the caption.

Raven-Symone reposted the photo with emojis that signified she agreed with Speech’s assessment, which caught the ire of her Instagram users to the point she deleted the post. She then posted another image explaining why she did so but said she still stood in support of Speech’s view of the artists. T.I. caught wind of her stance, and he fired off an Instagram post as well in response.

The reaction on Twitter to Raven-Symone sharing out Speech’s post got the expected reaction. Some of those can be viewed below and on the following pages.

SMH A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:27pm PST

—

Photo: Getty

