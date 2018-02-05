The Migos Culture II Debuts At The Top of The Charts

The Migos keep their winning streak going as they’ve officially topped the charts with their latest release, Culture II.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, Culture II was the talk of the town when it dropped last week and now has the receipt to prove it lived up to the hype. According to Nielsen, Culture II moved the equivalent to 199,000 units in its first week with 38,000 accounting to pure album sales (remember when those kinds of numbers were considered a flop?).

The Migo’s latest feat puts them in exclusive company as the only other rap groups to have multiple No. 1 albums debut on the charts are A Tribe Called Quest (R.I.P Phife Dawg), The Beastie Boys, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and D12.

Say what you want about mumble rap, it’s currently racking up W’s for those who know how to mumble right.

Other notable names currently in the Top 10 include Kendrick Lamar, who sits at No.6 with DAMN., and Post Malone who occupies the No.8 spot with Stoney.

Photo: Getty