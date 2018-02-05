Washington Area Eateries Face Off With 2Pac Vs. Bigge Smalls Latte & Cocktail Art

High-end dining and drinking options have long been on the rise in Washington, D.C. for some time, and a pair of new additions to the scene rolled out some cool Hip-Hop inspired things on their menu. A pair of eateries has rolled out inventive cocktails and lattes using art showing the images of 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G. and more.

Local outlet Washington City Paper put the spotlight on The Wharf’s Kith and Kin, featuring cooking from Top Chef alum Kwame Onwuachi, and Jeremy Ross, a bartender at One Loudon’s Sense of Thai St. in the Washington suburbs of Northern Virginia Although the gentlemen had no idea they were concocting inventions that featured the images of Pac and Biggie, the playful riffs on latte art and cocktail presentation are something to see.

WCP reports:

At Sense of Thai St., the rappers reveal themselves in egg-white foam in riffs on sour cocktails. Ross created one with tequila for the Tupac version and the other with brandy for the Biggie Smalls version. Both are $12 and new to the menu this week.

“My process is kind of like the edible sugar paper you see on cakes,” Ross says. “I found some rice paper and printed the image on that. As soon as you place that on top of the cocktail, it kind of dissolves into the egg white, leaving the printed image behind.”

It’s all part of a new rap-themed “hip-hop highballs” cocktail menu that matches the style and mood of the bar staff. “A lot of guys are huge fans of Biggie and Tupac,” Ross says. “We are just embracing that love for rap culture behind the bar.”

Back at The Wharf, Onwuachi is serving lattes in Tupac’s image and likeness using a high-tech coffee printer.

Onwuachi says he’s serving the 2Pac lattes all day and can do any image using the printer, so he’s encouraging patrons to do so. How cool is that?

