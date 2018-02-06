Cardi B Says She Isn’t Pregnant, She’s “Just Getting Fat”—Fans Rejoice

Cardi B‘s quickly gone from stripper/struggle rapper to the people’s champion—cookin’ up hits enabling her to eat very well. Maybe a little too well?

One fan noticed that Cardi’s put on a few pounds since her Love & Hip Hop: New York days and questioned whether the Bronx rapper was carrying around a pint-sized version of herself, posting “Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know?”

Of course, Cardi didn’t bite her tongue when acknowledging that yes, she has gained weight but no, it’s not a result of having a bun in the oven. It’s the buns that been coming out of ovens that’s got her thickening up.

“no bitch i’m just getting fat .Let me fat in peace.”

And reasons like this is why she’s the people’s champion.

“let me fat in peace” lmfaoo

i love Cardi B pic.twitter.com/ePTr7CVt2l — pxfitness® (@tbrownmedia) February 3, 2018

Naturally, her fans didn’t just adore her response, they’re applying it to their way of life and running with it.

May the words of Cardi B guide us through all the food we will take in on this Super Bowl Sunday “Let me fat in peace” — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) February 4, 2018

