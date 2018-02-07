Activist Who Snatched Confederate Flag From White Protester Dies From Gun Wound

Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d’Baha launched himself in headlines when he was seen on live video attempting to snatch a Confederate Flag from a White man protesting in favor of the symbol last year. Reports say d’Baha was shot in New Orleans early Tuesday morning (Feb. 6), eventually dying of his wounds.

The Advocate writes:

Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, who preferred to be called Muhiyidin d’Baha, was found about 1:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bienville Street after he had been shot in the thigh while riding a bicycle, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Beau Tidwell said late Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital but died there later in the morning. Tidwell didn’t elaborate, but gunshot wounds to the thigh can be deadly if they rupture the femoral artery.

Tidwell said no information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately available.

d’Baha was a native of Charleston, South Carolina. He was 32 years of age.

Photo: Getty/The Washington Post