Home > News

Wiz Khalifa ft. Sosamann “Best Life,” Skyzoo ft. Raheem DeVaughn “Baker’s Dozen” & More | Daily Visuals 2.9.18

Wiz Khalifa stays in the studio and Skyzoo's moving books in the streets. Today's Daily Visuals

Written By O

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Once again Wiz Khalifa makes the most of his studio time.

After using his lab session to cut a clip for “Captain,” the Pittsburgh rapper repeats the formula for his Sosamann assisted visual to “Best Life” where the studio is the backdrop and the kush is the focus.

Skyzoo meanwhile takes it to the block where books are getting bubbled like weight in the Raheem DeVaughn assisted clip to “Baker’s Dozen.” Wonder what an old school phone book would go for on the ave?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sherwood Marty featuring Lil Baby, GKR, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. SOSAMANN – “BEST LIFE”

SKYZOO FT. RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “BAKER’S DOZEN”

GKR – “NEI TAKK”

SHERWOOD MARTY FT. LIL BABY – “DAY IN MY HOOD”

MADEINTYO – “DEPENDS”

Daily Visuals , hip hop news , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE