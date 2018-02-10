Wiz Khalifa ft. Sosamann “Best Life,” Skyzoo ft. Raheem DeVaughn “Baker’s Dozen” & More | Daily Visuals 2.9.18

Once again Wiz Khalifa makes the most of his studio time.

After using his lab session to cut a clip for “Captain,” the Pittsburgh rapper repeats the formula for his Sosamann assisted visual to “Best Life” where the studio is the backdrop and the kush is the focus.

Skyzoo meanwhile takes it to the block where books are getting bubbled like weight in the Raheem DeVaughn assisted clip to “Baker’s Dozen.” Wonder what an old school phone book would go for on the ave?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sherwood Marty featuring Lil Baby, GKR, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. SOSAMANN – “BEST LIFE”

SKYZOO FT. RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “BAKER’S DOZEN”

GKR – “NEI TAKK”

SHERWOOD MARTY FT. LIL BABY – “DAY IN MY HOOD”

MADEINTYO – “DEPENDS”