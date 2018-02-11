Omarosa Hospitalized On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The Omarosa struggle continues. This time, the former White House staffer was hospitalized while on Celebrity Big Brother.

She’s back now, but she was out of the house to deal with a medical condition.

Reports TMZ:

Omarosa apparently had a rough time during a Head of Household competition on “Celebrity Big Brother” … and got sent to the hospital for treatment.

The ‘CBB’ live feeds went down Friday night during the competition — where the houseguests reportedly had to get dizzy and bowl — but when they came back … fans found out Omarosa was taken to the hospital, and is possibly still there.

The news came out in a convo between Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur about the HoH competition, with Ross questioning if Omarosa would be allowed to come back. Marissa tells him injuries happen on the show — like Christmas Abbott’s broken ankle last season — and the houseguests can return. Then she says, about Omarosa … “I put her in the hospital.”

It’s unclear what medical issue Omarosa had, but considering Mathews and Winokur were joking about it … it doesn’t seem too serious.

