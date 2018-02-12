Paul Pierce Had To Sit Through Blowout For Boston Celtics Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The Boston Celtics gutted their way to an NBA championship in 2008 over the Los Angeles Lakers, with now-retired star Paul “The Truth” Pierce named the series MVP. Over the weekend, Pierce’s #34 jersey was retired after the Celts suffered a blowout loss to the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers that Pierce had to sit through on his big day.

Decked out in Celtics green, Pierce, 40, watched his former squad get torched 121-99 by James’ Cavs team on Sunday (Feb. 11) that looked sharper than it has in weeks. Typically, retirement ceremonies of this sort happen at halftime but the team decided to do so after the game. Showing up for the ceremony were some of Pierce’s teammates from 2008 including Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett alongside their old coach, Doc Rivers.

Curiously missing from the mix was Ray Allen, who was off golfing in California with comedian George Lopez. Some might remember that Allen was ousted from the leadership posse formed by the Celtics after he bolted for the Miami Heat after the 2007-2008 season which Rondo couldn’t forgive.

Despite this, Pierce’s ceremony was certainly moving and deserving after giving up 19 seasons to the game of basketball. Today, the California native is still involved with the sport as an analyst with ESPN.

We’ve collected a handful of reactions to Paul Pierce’s Boston Celtics retirement ceremony below and on the following pages.

Paul Pierce, along with his son, raise #34 into the TD Garden rafters! #ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/2n9k2agsQA — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2018

Draymond somewhere deep in Paul Pierce’s subconscious: “They don’t love you like that, you thought you were Kobe?” pic.twitter.com/nLtFNdhCFl — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 11, 2018

Paul Pierce use to Bron ruining his nite. Started in 2012 gm 6 (45-15-5) and hasn’t stopped since. That L and a jersey went up for the Celts. pic.twitter.com/I5n89a7ge5 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »