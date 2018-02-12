Olympic Speedskater Maame Biney Lighting Up The Olympics & The World

Maame Biney is clearly becoming the breakout start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and her history-making run as part of Team USA’s speedskating team has charmed everyone. With a joyous spirit coupled with humility, the 18-year-old is smiling her way into even the hearts of her fellow Olympic athletes.

Biney, currently a resident of the Washington suburbs of Reston, Virginia, the first Black skater to make Team USA women’s speedskating team. She also just the second-ever African-born athlete to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics. Biney advanced to the quarterfinal rounds in the 500-meter event, beating out her own teammate.

Although the ice is what got Biney onto the world stage, she has captivated audiences by being as giddy and appreciative of the moment as one can expect from a high school senior. Her unapologetic joy has caught the eye of both the media and fans and we’ve collected some of those responses below.

Excited to see #MaameBiney make DC, US, & Ghana proud on the short track. Like Maame, my daughters benefited from skating with @KidsOnIce, an organization that needs more support. I just wish we had signed up for speedskating, but it was really early in the morning… https://t.co/kZOoDbYckL — Doug Hertzler (@doug_hertzler) February 12, 2018

I adore #MaameBiney – she makes the world a better place. https://t.co/uQgTWXRkcH — Dyanne Dillon (@yanneda) February 11, 2018

Photo: Getty