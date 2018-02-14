Olympic Snowboarder Gives #FreeMeekMill Shoutout, Cop In Meek Mill Case Suspected Of Bias

Snowboarder Tit Stante turned heads during the Pyeongchang Winter Games but not for doing ill tricks in the halfpipe qualifying round this week. Stante, who hails from Slovenia, gave jailed rapper Meek Mill a strong showing of support on the international stage after flashing a “#FreeMeekMill” sign on the back of his snowboard.

Slovenian Tit Stante didn’t have an outstanding performance on Tuesday in the men’s halfpipe qualifying event in PyeongChang, South Korea.

He finished 25th, and failed to advance.

Yet when Stante got his big moment, the 19-year-old didn’t waste it. While waiting for his score at the bottom of the hill, cameras trained directly on him, Stante showed off his board with the words “#FreeMeekMill” written across the top.

Stante is the latest athlete to stand behind the Maybach Music Group rapper, joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Colin Kaepernick and others in a rallying call for justice.

The shoutout came on the day when Meek’s legal team caught wind of a list of crooked cops in Philadelphia crafted by the DA. This list includes one now-retired officer named Reginald V. Graham who arrested the rapper in 2007 and is connected to the case related to his current probation violation matter, according to a Philly.com report.

Graham and other officers were accused of racial bias, brutality, and lying on suspects among other charges. Observers believe this could aid Meek in shortening his sentence.

