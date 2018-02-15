YouTube TV To Bolster Their Lineup With TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network & CNN

It’s been about a year since the launch of Google’s $35 a year television service YouTube TV. Today the company announced the addition of Turner Network channels, TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and host of other channels to bolster its lineup.

In addition to those channels, YouTube TV subscribers will also receive MLB Network and NBA TV so sports fans should be very pleased with that news. The addition of the Turner package comes right on time with the NBA-All Star Game coming up this weekend, March Madness right around the corner and MLB Season coming quickly approaching. Now it’s not all good news though unfortunately, with the gift of new channels comes a price bump sadly.

Starting March 13th, the service will jump from $35 to $40, so if you’re still on the fence about cutting the cables and joining YouTube TV now would be a great time to do so. Here is what YouTube’s Heather Moosnick had to say about the latest additions to the service and the price bump:

“We’ve looked at both qualitative and quantitive info to understand what is the perfect package for our users, the vast majority of whom otherwise stopped watching live TV.Live sports was a key driver in terms of getting new users interested and subscribing to [YouTube TV].”

The move should help YouTube TV compete with other services such as PS Vue, Hulu Live TV which also cost $40. YouTube TV will now be available in all top 100 markets across the US which will cover 85 percent of households as of today. So if you weren’t sure before you could have the service you are more than likely to have it in your area now.

Will you guys be signing up for YouTube TV or nah? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images