Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Baby Girl Sienna To The World

The world could use a bit of happy news right about now, and we can thank Ciara and Russell Wilson for sharing a little of their sunshine today. Mom shared photos of the couple’s adorable baby girl, Sienna, and the cuteness is too much to handle.

Using her husband’s TraceMe app of which he is a co-founder, Ciara, and baby Sienna are seen in a pair of shots shared via Twitter. The app brings fans closer to the world of their favorite entertainers, and the Wilson family allowed a peek into their private lives with expert work on the camera from Dad.

The images shared linked exclusively to Ciara’s TraceMe account in where she also lets fans in on her personal letter to her growing daughter.

We’ve shared what photos are publicly available now and some fan reactions to the shots after the flip.

Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you…meet my baby girl on my @TraceMe_App ❤️ https://t.co/lgAkPzT9BG pic.twitter.com/vHUgFhv45K — Ciara (@ciara) February 15, 2018

She’s The Sweetest Angel! Read my letter to Sienna and see more photos of Baby SiSi and I Shot By Daddy on my @TraceMe_App. pic.twitter.com/RACuLvPlcf — Ciara (@ciara) February 15, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »