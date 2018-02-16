Oprah Says Running For Office Is Not In Her Spirit

Oprah Winfrey was the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement during this year’s Gloden Globe Awards. As part of her acceptance speech, Oprah rallied behind the #MeToo movement and led people to believe she may be considering a career in politics.

While many people were in favor of the decision, She told 60 Minutes Overtime correspondent Ann Silvio, “I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit.”

Oprah was stunned by the rumors of her presidential aspirations herself. Continuing her conversation with Silvio, Oprah stated, “I was just trying to give a good speech. I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race. I cared about landing that speech in the room.”

Her spirit has not led her to seek the Oval Office, but Oprah plans on still being an active citizen.

Ending her interview, Oprah opens up about her voice and power, sharing, “I do feel that I have a responsibility, as a person who has a big voice in this country, to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world. But it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political.”

Photo: Getty