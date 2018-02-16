Home > News

Beyoncé Is Working With Elton John On A Song For Lion King Movie

King Bey might be adding even more Black girl magic to the Lion King reboot.

Written By Martin Berrios

The remake of arguably the greatest animated film might be even more epic than expected. Beyoncé is reportedly working on a song for the soundtrack.

According to an interview by Sir Elton John, four original musical selections from the 1994 blockbuster Lion King (“Can You Feel The Love Tonight”, “Hakuna Matata”, “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”, and “Circle of Life”) have been brought back. The “Bennie & The Jets” hinted at a closing melody that he hopes to craft with Bey’.

“And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim [Rice] and I and her can cook up something” he explained.

Mrs. Carter will be playing Nala in the live action remake which makes the collaborative effort a no-brainer. The new interpretation is set to hit theaters in 2019.

