The Remix To Eviction: R. Kelly Owes $30K In Unpaid Rent

R. Kelly owes over $30,000 in rent is about to get evicted. Excuse us while we go look for the tiniest violin we can find.
It seems these are the same homes that were burglarized last year by an R’uh associated.
Report the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Filings with the magistrate court of Fulton County from Feb. 13 show that the Grammy-winning R&B singer has been evicted from two homes he was renting in Johns Creek. The documents show that Kelly owes SB Property Management Global, LLC more than $31,000 in past due rent payments.
Online records for Fulton County don’t show any criminal filings against Kelly. A spokesperson for the singer, Trevian Kutti, told the AJC that Kelly has “no comment at this time” on the dispossessory affidavits filed against him.
When reached by the AJC on Monday, Edmond Green of SB Property Management Global, LLC said he could not comment on the filings. The court documents carry Green’s signature as the affiant.
According to the court documents, the homes Kelly has been evicted from are on Old Homestead Trail and Saint Devon Crossing.
These were the same homes that were “ransacked” in 2017 after a former associate of Kelly’s, Alfonso L. Walker, allegedly broke into them and sold many of the items inside. The 50-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested in December and charged with theft and burglary.
Welp.
Is this the remix to eviction? Sorry, too easy.
—
Photo: WENN.com