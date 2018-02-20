The Remix To Eviction: R. Kelly Owes $30K In Unpaid Rent

R. Kelly owes over $30,000 in rent is about to get evicted. Excuse us while we go look for the tiniest violin we can find.

It seems these are the same homes that were burglarized last year by an R’uh associated.

Report the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Filings with the magistrate court of Fulton County from Feb. 13 show that the Grammy-winning R&B singer has been evicted from two homes he was renting in Johns Creek. The documents show that Kelly owes SB Property Management Global, LLC more than $31,000 in past due rent payments.