Nicki Minaj’s Brother Trying To Get Child Rape Conviction Tossed Out

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted of child rape, but is doing his damnedest to get out of jail. Reportedly, he’s still trying to get his conviction tossed.

A lawyer for Nicki Minaj‘s brother has asked a judge to toss his child-rape conviction.

Jelani Maraj was slotted for sentencing Tuesday, but instead attorney David Schwartz asked Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Robert McDonald to throw out the guilty verdict, which could land his client behind bars for the rest of his life.

McDonald has yet to rule on the motion.

A jury found Maraj, 39, guilty of charges predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child for repeatedly raping the girl in their Baldwin home while he was married to her mom — beginning when she was just 11 years old.

Maraj’s lawyer is trying to convince the judge that the victim’s claim that Maraj raped her was a made up story which was part of an extortion plot, to get to Nicki Minaj’s money, allegedly.

