Wakanda Love: Micheal B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter Flirting Is Epic

Since the global and early premiere showings of Marvel’s epic Black Panther film, fans online have been suggesting that co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o have been looking a little cozy. The Hollywood stars have egged on the chatter of rumors with a series of playful and flirty tweets, hinting at the fact there’s a little Wakanda love in the air.

It appears that the pair had a bet that Jordan apparently lost, which called for Nyong’o to demand push-ups whenever she wants. During a taping of The View, Nyong’o cashed in on her bet in a surprise ambush that Erik Killmonger would have appreciated, and it the exchanges didn’t end there.

A series of tweets swiped by The Shade Room got everyone on Twitter talking, but of course, the actors aren’t confirming or denying the rumors.

#BlackPanther is the no.1 movie worldwide and Michael B. Jordan is asking for Lupita’s “chocolate cakes” – Happy Black History Month! 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 20, 2018

Michael b Jordan: Lupita bring them chocolate cakes back. you ready for round 2 Lupita: no dessert until you come correct Me: pic.twitter.com/BL1bzam4IC — Alli$on (@__axo___) February 20, 2018

I wanna be on Lupita’s level where I can reject Michael B Jordan in public pic.twitter.com/QhEIaNtVSI — ◼️ (@taintedkitkat) February 20, 2018

