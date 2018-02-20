2 Chainz Announces New Album While Riding A Blimp [VIDEO]

2 Chainz balled HARD on and off the court during NBA All-Star Weekend. The Hairweave Killer announced a new album while flying a blimp.

On Saturday, February 17 the Atlanta native took to the air to reveal his newest project. Apparently, Tity Boi is taking this opportunity to uplift the people with Rap or Go to the League.

“With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community , this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn’t ! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE !”

In typical trap fashion, the airship boldly bears his name and the album title. The clip finds him going airborne from San Bernadino airport then taking a knee in front of the blimp. He explains the stunt as an innovative marketing move. “It’s my version of Black excellence. What other better marketing tool than a floating billboard?” he explained.

TMZ caught up with the Watch Out rapper leaving town and he revealed the genius move cost him a big ticket. When asked what did something like that set him back and he nonchalantly responded “a milli”.

No other information on Rap Or Go To The League is known yet. In the meantime you can peep his newest EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It.

