Rapsody “Chrome (Like Ooh),” Maino ft. Dave East & Jaque “Bag Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.18

If you ain’t up on Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom then you should know that you’re only a player because you be playin’ yaself.

Today the Grammy nominated MC comes through with some cinematic visuals to “Chrome (Like Ooh)” which follows a group of knuckleheads that are ‘bout that life until they’re reminded that all police need is a single reason.

Back in New York Maino hits up Dave East and Jaque for his clip to “Bag Talk” where the three post up at a currency exchange spot where they trade in foreign paper for big face Benny’s. Love & Hip Hop paying Jaque with overseas paper?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Trippie Redd featuring Travis Scott, Tinashe featuring Future, and more.

RAPSODY – “CHROME (LIKE OOH)”

MAINO FT. DAVE EAST & JAQUE – “BAG TALK”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “DARK KNIGHT DUMMO”

TINASHE FT. FUTURE – “FADED LOVE”

YOUNG DOLPH – “PARANOID”

MALLY MALL, JEREMIH & E-40 – “PHYSICAL”

KHALID & NORMANI – “LOVE LIES”

SHOOBY – “S.O.M.E.”

YFN LUCCI FT. YFN TRAE POUND & YFN KAY – “PROPANE”

CALEBORATE – “BANKROBBER”

MOLLY BRAZZY FT. AD – “ION LIKE YOU”