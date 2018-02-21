Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Girl In The Face

Trey Songz is being accused of hitting a girl in the face. It allegedly went down over NBA All-Star Weekend.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman filed a police report claiming Trey hit her in the face Saturday night while they were attending a Hollywood Hills party.

She claims Trey got upset because she was talking to another man, and hit her during an argument. We’re told she left the party on her own to go to a hospital, and talked to police soon afterward. We’re told her injuries were minor.

The case will be reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney to determine if Songz will be charged. We’ve reached out to his reps … so far, no word back.

There had to be multiple witnesses if this happened in the club, right?

If the R&B crooner did it, he needs to face the consequences. But until that is determined, we gotta hear both sides.

—

Photo: WENN.com