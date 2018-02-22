WATCH: Netflix’s Trailer For Roxanne Shante Biopic [VIDEO]

We definitely thought Hip-Hop would take it this far. Today (Feb. 22), Netflix shared the first trailer for Roxanne Roxanne, the legendary rapper Roxanne Shante’s biopic.

Billed as the true story of Roxanne Shante, the trailer will elicit nostalgia and get you hype to watch this film. They had us at the door knocker earrings.

The film’s line up is like the Juice Crew of actors with Nia Long, Mahershala Ali and more. Some of the executive producer’s should be familiar, too, including VIBE alum Mimi Valdes, Forest Whitaker and Pharrell Williams.

As for the storyline, per Netflix:

In the early 1980s, the most feared battle MC in Queens, New York, was a fierce teenage girl with the weight of the world on her shoulders. At the age of 14, Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden was well on her way to becoming a hip-hop legend as she hustled to provide for her family while defending herself from the dangers of the streets of the Queensbridge Projects in NYC.

Watch the trailer for the Michael Larnell-directed Roxanne Roxanne below. It premieres on Netflix on March 23, 2018.

Photo: Netflix