Janelle Monáe Details New Highly-Anticipated Third Album ‘Dirty Computer’

Singer-songwriter, performer, producer, actress, activist and Grammy-nominated artist Janelle Monáe is not playing in 2018. Just days after she blessed us with a teaser trailer for her forthcoming and highly anticipated third album Dirty Computer she gives us two new singles accompanied by visuals for both and a release date.

We also add these are right on time in the wave of Black Excellence that Black Panther is leading with.

The new album is being described as an “Emotion Picture” which is pretty accurate based on the feelings the new visuals for two singles “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane” evoke. The album will be available to download and stream Friday, April 27th and is available for pre-order.

Both singles are available for download when you pre-order the album and can be streamed now individually across all streaming services and DSPs. The two videos that accompany the singles are a part of the Emotion Picture. “Make Me Feel” is directed by Alan Ferguson and is a nod to the 1980’s music and dance scene. “Django Jane” directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning is an unapologetic powerful black girl magic womanifesto and features additional vagina monologue footage helmed by Lacey Duke.

It’s been five years since Monáe’s last album The Electric Lady, she has since been blessing us with her presence in groundbreaking films such as the Oscar Best Picture film Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Monáe’s timing is right on time with what looks to be another carefully crafted and creative piece of work. For more details on Dirty Computer, you can visit Monae’s official website. If you haven’t done so already peep the amazing trailer for the album below.

—

Photo: Atlantic Records