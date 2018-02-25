Eudoxie Yao AKA “The African Kim Kardashian” Claims Her 60-Inch Booty Is All Real [PHOTOS]

We’ve featured some astounding bottoms on our channel in times past, but the Ivory Coast’s Eudoxie Yao, AKA the “African Kim Kardashian,” might be the biggest of them all. Boasting a 60-inch backside, Yao claims her round rump is official tissue and that she’s never had any knife work.

The Daily Mail profiled Yao over the weekend via video which shows the curvy social media star walking through her hometown of Abidjan, causing people to stop and stare in the street. Yao explained to the outlet that in her family, big butts is part of the gene pool and that others in her family have larger booties than hers.

From the Daily Mail:

The model, who doesn’t want to disclose her age, weighs 209lbs (14st 9lbs) and has got no desire to go on a diet and slim down her magnificent measurements.

And she’s even been branded Africa’s answer to her reality TV idol Kim Kardashian, whose success she hopes to emulate.

‘Someone who I’m a fan of is Kim Kardashian. I like her dress sense,’ she explained. ‘I’ve been compared to her, and what she does. She’s definitely my role model.

‘I’ve never had cosmetic surgery. Never, never, never in my life. I’ve always been like this. My elders have bigger bums than me. It’s always been natural.

Via her backup Instagram page, Yao says the network shut down her page that had well over 450,000 followers and hopes to get it reinstated. It’s a shame the haters couldn’t let her live.

Check out the bootylicious Eudoxie Yao below and on the following pages.

